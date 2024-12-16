State Security Service reports unmasking of criminal organization

The State Security Service detained three citizens of Azerbaijan - Shakhmurov Fakhraddin, born in 1984, Muradov Jalal, born in 1960, and Babayev Kyamran, born in 1998 - on charges of planning crimes against statehood.

According to a 16 December SGB report, the individuals in question, with the participation of other citizens, ‘created a criminal community, held secret meetings and discussions in closed groups on social media to commit sabotage against state institutions,’ the SSS said.

‘At a secret meeting organised with the participation of a foreign national, the preparation of the flag of the criminal association was announced and it was handed to Fakhraddin Shakhmurov to lead the development of plans and crimes’.’

Fakhraddin Shakhmurov, together with other members of the criminal group, prepared a subversive plan to seize a customs post on the state border of Azerbaijan in order to ‘damage the defence capacity and economic security of the country, as well as to take hostages’.

These unlawful actions were prevented by the measures taken.

The persons in question were arrested. Fakhraddin Shakhmurov was charged under article 28.282.2 (preparation of a sabotage by an organised group), 28.215.3 (preparation for hostage-taking), 218.1 (establishment of a criminal association) and 281.2 (dissemination of materials containing anti-state calls) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Jalal Muradov and Kyamran Babayev were charged under Article 281.2 and other clauses of the Criminal Code.

A number of other persons have also been involved in the investigation. The investigation on the case is ongoing, the SSS said.