Sunak wished Aliyev success in the new presidential term

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sent a message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the beginning of a new term of office. "I convey my good wishes to you on the occasion of the beginning of your new term of office as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the message reads. Over a period of more than 30 years, relations between the two countries have strengthened, Sunak noted.

"Only in the last 12 months we have worked together to support Ukraine. We conducted a strategic dialogue in London, shared our mine clearance experience and continued to develop trade relations," the message of Sunak to Aliyev reads.

He pointed out the importance of 2024 for Azerbaijan since the country will host COP29 in November. "This is a vital moment in terms of advancing energy transformation and reducing global emissions. I am pleased to announce that we are already offering our support and expertise as the party that hosted COP26. You can be sure that we will support you in achieving the success of COP29," the British Prime Minister further stressed.

He also informed about his awareness of "efforts to achieve peace with Armenia." "This is a historic chance to end the conflict. I appreciate the enormous benefits that a sustainable agreement will bring to the prosperity and stability of both countries and the region as a whole. I reaffirm the UK's continued support for both countries in achieving lasting peace. I wish you good luck in your new term of office and look forward to working with you to further strengthen our partnership," the message to Ilham Aliyev reads.