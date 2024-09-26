Supreme Mejlis of Nakhchivan Rejects Ruling Party's Candidate for Chair
On September 26, the first session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the seventh convocation took place. The sensation of the day was the refusal of the deputies to elect the deputy chair of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan," Anar Ibrahimov, as the chair of this legislative body.
Subsequently, two deputies of the Supreme Mejlis were elected: Bakhtiyar Mammadov and Arzu Abdullayev.
Politics
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is currently hosting Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, just a few blocks from the UN headquarters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 26 September 2024, 19:44
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) on September 26.
- 26 September 2024, 19:22
Aygun Gumbatova, the wife of PFPA (Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan) member Aghyal Gumbatov, who was convicted on charges of causing harm to a citizen's health, reached out to the Turan agency with a statement about her family's distress.
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
