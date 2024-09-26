  • contact.az Contact
  • Supreme Mejlis of Nakhchivan Rejects Ruling Party's Candidate for Chair
The news agency Turan
On September 26, the first session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the seventh convocation took place. The sensation of the day was the refusal of the deputies to elect the deputy chair of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan," Anar Ibrahimov, as the chair of this legislative body.

Subsequently, two deputies of the Supreme Mejlis were elected: Bakhtiyar Mammadov and Arzu Abdullayev.

