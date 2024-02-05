Swiss press on the reasons for the deportation of MP Nick Gugger from Baku

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the Azerbaijani authorities through diplomatic channels in connection with the incident on February 3, when a Swiss citizen, Nick Gugger, was not allowed in Baku. Gugger, who was sent to Azerbaijan as an OSCE observer for the presidential elections on February 7, was detained at Baku airport and deported a few hours later. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels, local media reported.

Nick Gugger was part of the OSCE delegation that arrived to observe the presidential elections. All members of the delegation, except Gugger, were allowed into the country, and he was sent to Istanbul, where his passport was returned, Swiss media reported.

According to the same sources, the reason for the deportation could have been a demonstration on February 27 last year in Bern, where Gugger, along with seven other members of the Swiss parliament, held up a poster demanding an end to the "blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh."