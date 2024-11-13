Taliban and Red Cross Representatives Hold Talks at COP29

On November 13, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Afghan Taliban held talks in Baku as part of the COP29 conference. According to a report by Turan correspondent, the discussions took place behind closed doors and lasted for over an hour. No statements were made to the press following the meeting. Furthermore, conference security prevented journalists from asking questions to the meeting participants.

Unofficial sources suggest that the talks focused on issues related to hostages, but the specific details remain unclear.