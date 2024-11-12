Tbilisi City Court held preparatory hearing on Afgan Sadygov's complaint

On 11 November, Tbilisi City Court held a preparatory hearing on the complaint of Afgan Sadygov, head of 'Azel. Tv' Afgan Sadygov. He appealed against the refusal to grant him political asylum in this country.

His wife Sevinj Sadygova told Turan that Afgan was not brought to the court due to deterioration of his health due to a prolonged hunger strike in detention. She noted that her husband has been on hunger strike for 53 days and has lost 30 kg in weight.

The court scheduled a hearing on the merits for 15 November.

*Afghan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his health deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital.