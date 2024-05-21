Telephone conversation between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani President, the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, regional and global processes were discussed during the telephone conversation.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the positive progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to him, Turkey is closely monitoring this process.

Erdogan emphasized that "the just and lasting peace to be ensured in the region will create a new atmosphere for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the countries of the region."

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on further cooperation.