Term of arrest of Mohammed Kekalov extended for another 3 months

On 12 June, Khatai district court of Baku extended the term of pre-trial detention of "Abzas Media" employee Mohammed Kekalov for another 3 months.

A submission on the extension of arrest was made by the investigative body. The term of Kekalov's detention was extended until 20 September.

* Since 20 November 2023, six journalists and media workers of "Abzas Media" were arrested on charges of "currency smuggling". They denied the charges, linking the criminal case to investigations into corruption published in "Abzas Media".

International media protection organisations called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and to stop pressures on the media.