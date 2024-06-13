Term of arrest of Mohammed Kekalov extended for another 3 months
Term of arrest of Mohammed Kekalov extended for another 3 months
On 12 June, Khatai district court of Baku extended the term of pre-trial detention of "Abzas Media" employee Mohammed Kekalov for another 3 months.
A submission on the extension of arrest was made by the investigative body. The term of Kekalov's detention was extended until 20 September.
* Since 20 November 2023, six journalists and media workers of "Abzas Media" were arrested on charges of "currency smuggling". They denied the charges, linking the criminal case to investigations into corruption published in "Abzas Media".
International media protection organisations called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and to stop pressures on the media.
Politics
-
- 13 June 2024, 22:13
On 13 June at 19:50 Armenian Armed Forces units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov village of Babek district of Nakhchivan.
-
- 13 June 2024, 17:13
The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan held the last tenth seminar on June 13 as part of the campaign: "Get the right skills." ("Doğru bacarıqlar qazan"). The aim of the project is to increase the attention of young people to the professions in demand in the labor market in the future. The seminar was attended by motivators who distinguished themselves by their knowledge in the field of "green energy" - student Emin Khalifayev and roboticist Mahmoud Valili.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:22
On June 13, the Council of the European Union decided to help the Armed Forces of Moldova in order to modernize its air defense, the press release of the EU Council. Assistance in the amount of 9 million euros will be used to finance short-range air defense systems. Earlier, in April, the EU Council allocated 41 million euros to Moldova for the modernization of the Moldovan Armed Forces in the field of air surveillance and electronic warfare.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:05
On June 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku granted the request of the investigative body to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the founder of the site “Meclis.info ” Imran Aliyev for another 2 months and 7 days, his family said. The defense intends to appeal against this decision.
Leave a review