The Azerbaijani Defense Minister expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri.  "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, and the delegation accompanying him as a result of the helicopter crash of the Iranian Armed Forces. We share the grief of the families and friends of all those who died during this tragic accident. May God rest their souls," the message says.

