The Azerbaijani Defense Minister expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, and the delegation accompanying him as a result of the helicopter crash of the Iranian Armed Forces. We share the grief of the families and friends of all those who died during this tragic accident. May God rest their souls," the message says.
- 20 May 2024, 18:02
By order of the Head of state, Shahin Bayramov (1979) was appointed rector of the Karabakh University, located in the city of Khankendi. Until now, he has worked as the rector of Mingachevir State University.
Activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev, who has been on a dry hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center in the village of Umbaki since May 15, stopped his hunger strike today, his wife Shahnaz Aliyeva told Turan.
The head of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade, sent a message to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the death of the Iranian president. "The news of the tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash deeply shocked me.
- 20 May 2024, 15:47
Rescue efforts have been completed at the site of the helicopter crash of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.
