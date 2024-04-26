The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls European Parliament resolution as ‘political order’
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls European Parliament resolution as ‘political order’
The resolution adopted the day before by the European Parliament is unjustified and distorts the human rights situation in Azerbaijan. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's official representative Ayhan Hajizadeh, commenting on the European Parliament's resolution of 25 April calling for sanctions against Azerbaijani officials for human rights violations.
‘This is nothing but a political order of a number of forces in Europe aimed at worsening relations with Azerbaijan,’ Hajizadeh said.
"Members of certain groups of the European Parliament, guided by their own internal considerations and personal interests", propagate a distorted picture of the situation in Azerbaijan’, says the Foreign Ministry spokesman.
‘The aim of those who favor the adoption of such documents is to divert attention from the really acute socioeconomic and political problems of European society,’ Hajizadeh continues. "Calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan ‘only complicate relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. "We once again call on the European Parliament to stop interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and judicial processes", Hajizadeh summarized.
Politics
-
- 26 April 2024, 22:24
It is said that a new charge has been brought against Imran Aliyev, the imprisoned head of "Meclis.info" platform.
-
- 26 April 2024, 18:52
The 8-day dry hunger strike in the detention center caused negative consequences for the health of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP). He lost 17.5 kg and had problems with his digestive system.
-
Senior Biden Administration officials overseeing various parts of the immigration process on Thursday expressed their concern about disinformation regarding migration, and called for 'counting on official sources' to find out how to immigrate to America legally, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
A video showing the real estate of the former deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov, who was arrested recently for corruption has appeared on the Telegram network. This is a palace on the banks of the Volga River in the Tver region. The cost of the estate is about 2 billion rubles (about 22 million dollars). This is a copy of the famous Znamenskoye-Raek estate in the classical style.
Leave a review