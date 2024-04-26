The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls European Parliament resolution as ‘political order’

The resolution adopted the day before by the European Parliament is unjustified and distorts the human rights situation in Azerbaijan. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's official representative Ayhan Hajizadeh, commenting on the European Parliament's resolution of 25 April calling for sanctions against Azerbaijani officials for human rights violations.

‘This is nothing but a political order of a number of forces in Europe aimed at worsening relations with Azerbaijan,’ Hajizadeh said.

"Members of certain groups of the European Parliament, guided by their own internal considerations and personal interests", propagate a distorted picture of the situation in Azerbaijan’, says the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

‘The aim of those who favor the adoption of such documents is to divert attention from the really acute socioeconomic and political problems of European society,’ Hajizadeh continues. "Calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan ‘only complicate relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. "We once again call on the European Parliament to stop interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and judicial processes", Hajizadeh summarized.