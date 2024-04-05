The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.

“On April 5, starting from 15:10 to 17:35, the Armenian armed forces units in order to create basis for next provocations attempted to conduct work for the purpose of engineering improvement of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Hajali, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Kohna Gishlag settlements of Tovuz region and Galakend settlement of Gadabay region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 17:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Berd region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Munjuglu settlement of Tovuz region.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the shelling “on April 5 at 17:05 (in the area of the village of Chinari (Tavush region) and at 17:30 in the area of the village of Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik region)."