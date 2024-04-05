    • flag_AZ
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.

“On April 5, starting from 15:10 to 17:35, the Armenian armed forces units in order to create basis for next provocations attempted to conduct work for the purpose of engineering improvement of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Hajali, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Kohna Gishlag settlements of Tovuz region and Galakend  settlement of Gadabay region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 17:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Berd region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Munjuglu settlement of Tovuz region.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the shelling “on April 5 at 17:05 (in the area of the village of Chinari (Tavush region) and at 17:30 in the area of the village of Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik region)."

  • Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:16

    Russian Foreign Ministry statement on high-level Armenia-US-EU meeting

    We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.

  • The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:12

    The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter

    The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by  4 times more than in the same period last year.

  • Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were shelled 30 times a day – the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Politics
    • 6 April 2024, 10:09

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were shelled 30 times a day – the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On  April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region,  the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.

  • Politics
    • 5 April 2024, 19:44

    'It's Time For Way Forward, Not About Arguments': Top U.S. Officials On Today's Brussels Summit

    The top Biden administration officials in charge of Europe and Eurasia on Friday briefed reporters following a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

