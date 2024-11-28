The Central Botanical Garden has reopened after reconstruction

With the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the reopening of the Central Botanical Garden in Baku took place today after reconstruction, according to the website of the head of state. As a result of major reconstruction and restoration works, the area of the Central Botanical Garden has been expanded from 39 to 45 hectares.

New greenhouses, a fountain, and rare decorative trees, shrubs, and various flowers, brought from foreign countries and grown under special conditions, have been planted in the garden. The garden also features a three-block greenhouse for plant cultivation, a lake complex, and an observation deck.