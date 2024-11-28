president.az
The Central Botanical Garden has reopened after reconstruction
With the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the reopening of the Central Botanical Garden in Baku took place today after reconstruction, according to the website of the head of state. As a result of major reconstruction and restoration works, the area of the Central Botanical Garden has been expanded from 39 to 45 hectares.
New greenhouses, a fountain, and rare decorative trees, shrubs, and various flowers, brought from foreign countries and grown under special conditions, have been planted in the garden. The garden also features a three-block greenhouse for plant cultivation, a lake complex, and an observation deck.
- 29 November 2024, 11:42
The 27 member states of the European Union will discuss the situation in Georgia, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with this country, at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 16, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said on Friday.
Human rights defender Rufat Safarov appealed to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva due to bad attitude of SIZO-1 staff towards accused Fazil Gasymov. After that, the situation changed for the better, in particular, Gasymov was allowed to communicate with his brother for more than two hours without the guard's supervision. Rufat Safarov, head of the human rights organisation ‘Protection Line’, told Turan.
- 29 November 2024, 11:03
The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.
- 28 November 2024, 18:23
On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court ruled to extradite Afgan Sadigov, the head of the website Azel.TV, to Azerbaijan. This was reported by his wife Sevinj Sadigova. The defense will appeal the court's decision.
