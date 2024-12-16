The Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic sanctions against Russia

On December 16, the European Council adopted the 15th package of economic sanctions aimed at limiting Russia's ability to conduct illegal aggression against Ukraine. According to the EU statement, the sanctions target efforts to "circumvent previous sanctions" and focus on weakening President Putin's "shadow fleet" and Russia's military-industrial complex. The new sanctions list includes 54 individuals and 30 entities.

The individuals sanctioned include military personnel responsible for the missile strike on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv, managers of companies in the energy sector, individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, and senior North Korean officials.

Among the entities sanctioned are Russian defense and shipping companies responsible for transporting crude oil, providing revenue to the Russian government. The list also includes a chemical plant and a civilian airline involved in logistical support for the Russian military.

For the first time, the EU is imposing full sanctions (travel bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on economic resources) on various Chinese companies that supply components for drones and microelectronics to Russia.

Regarding the "shadow fleet" of Putin, which transports Russian oil and stolen Ukrainian grain, the number of sanctioned vessels has now reached 79, flagged under various countries. The new package also includes sanctions on 32 entities supporting Russia's military-industrial complex. These companies are based in China, India, Iran, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates.