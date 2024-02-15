The court extended the term of arrest of Gubad Ibadoglu for another three months

On February 15, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended the term of arrest of economist Gubad Ibadoglu, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), for another three months, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova said. The defense considers this decision unfounded and intends to appeal it.

* Ibadoglu was arrested on charges of making counterfeit money – Articles 204.3.1 and 167-3.1 - distribution of materials of a religious extremist nature. He faces up to 17 years in prison on these charges.

Human rights activists recognized Ibadoglu as a political prisoner. The real reason for his arrest is the exposure of corruption in the highest echelons of the Azerbaijani government, his associates believe.