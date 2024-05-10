The Court of Appeal did not release the arrested person in the “Toplum TV” case

On May 10, the Baku Court of Appeal considered the appeal of Ramil Babayev, who was arrested in the “Toplum TV” case. According to lawyer Gunay Ismailova, the complaint was filed against the decision of the Khatai District Court, which rejected the request to replace the preventive measure with house arrest. The Court of Appeal also dismissed the complaint.

Ramil Babayev was detained on March 6 under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.