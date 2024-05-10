The Court of Appeal did not release the arrested person in the “Toplum TV” case
On May 10, the Baku Court of Appeal considered the appeal of Ramil Babayev, who was arrested in the “Toplum TV” case. According to lawyer Gunay Ismailova, the complaint was filed against the decision of the Khatai District Court, which rejected the request to replace the preventive measure with house arrest. The Court of Appeal also dismissed the complaint.
Ramil Babayev was detained on March 6 under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.
10 May 2024, 17:37
On May 10, the head of state arrived in Shusha, where he got acquainted with the construction and restoration work. Aliyev took part in the opening of the first residential complex and met with its residents. Then he took part in the opening ceremony of a number of historical sites.
On May 10, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia began in Almaty with the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to local media reports, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu initially expressed confidence that the talks would help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. "Kazakhstan is ready to impartially carry out the mission of good offices in the good office format, without pretending to be an intermediary," he said.
10 May 2024, 14:50
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer journalist Elnara Gasimova, accused of smuggling "in the case of Abzas Media," to house arrest, her husband Nijat Amiraslanov told. According to him, Gasimova herself participated in the trial.
10 May 2024, 14:43
On May 10, Ambassador Libby met with Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu following his release to house arrest. The United States welcomed Ibadoglu’s release as a humanitarian gesture and continues to call for his full, expeditious release, the statement of the US Embassy.
