The Court of Appeal has remanded Hafiz Babaly in custody
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
The editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency, Hafiz Babaly, was detained on December 13. He was charged with "smuggling foreign currency." By a court decision, he was arrested for three months. Babaly was involved in the case of the online publication "Abzas Media", who are accused of smuggling 40,000 euros. They allegedly received this money from Western donors in order to scold the Azerbaijani authorities. International organizations condemned these arrests, calling for the release of the journalists.
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
- 19 January 2024, 16:23
Ilgar Mammadov, Chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, commented on the arrest of the personal bank accounts of Mehriban Rahimli, adviser to the Marshall Fund for Azerbaijan.
