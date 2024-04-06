The Court of Appeal has remanded Ruslan Izzetli in custody
On April 6, the Baku Court of Appeal upheld the refusal to transfer Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the Board of the “Platform III Republic”, to house arrest, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov said.
"Due to the absence of procedural grounds for Izzetli's detention, on April 2, we submitted a request to transfer him to house arrest. However, the petition was dismissed. We have appealed this decision. But today the Court of Appeal also upheld the decision," Jafarov said.
Izzetli is being investigated in the "Toplum TV case". He denies the charge of smuggling.
* On March 6-8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They are charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were placed in pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, and two more were placed under police supervision.
A preparatory trial in the case of an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov began on April 16 in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for April 19. During the trial the court did not satisfy the petition of Nemat Kerimli's lawyer for permission for Hasanov to sit next to the lawyer and change the measure of restraint to house arrest.
