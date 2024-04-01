The Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Aziz Orujev

The Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the extension of the arrest of the head of “Channel-13” Internet television Aziz Orujev, his wife Lamia Orujeva said. She recalled that in March, the court extended the period of pre-trial detention of A.Orujev for another 2 months. However, the court did not justify its decision in any way. "Since November 1, no investigative action has been carried out against Aziz Orujev," Lamia Orujeva noted.

Aziz Orujev was detained on November 27, 2023 and charged with illegal construction and the court arrested him for three months. However, on December 19, he was charged with a new charge under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of a group of persons) of the Criminal Code. Orujev faces up to 8 years in prison. On March 19, the court extended the arrest period for another 2 months.

Aziz Orujev was already sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship. In 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the punishment and overturned the charge.

** Freelance journalist Shamo Eminov, who cooperates with “Channel-13,” was detained on December 22 and arrested for three months on charges of "smuggling foreign currency by prior agreement by a group of persons" (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan).