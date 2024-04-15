The Court of Appeal rejected Tofig Yagublu's complaint

On April 15, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the extension of the arrest of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the Musavat party and the National Council of Democratic Forces, for another two months. According to lawyer Agil Layidj, the defense asked to reverse this decision. There are no legal grounds not only for extending the term of Yagublu's arrest, but also for bringing him to criminal responsibility and detention in general, the lawyer said.

"Tofig Yagublu is accused of fraud, while he is a principled fighter against fraud and corruption. The charges against him are absurd. Unfortunately, the court did not satisfy our appeal," the lawyer said.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.