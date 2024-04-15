The Court of Appeal rejected Tofig Yagublu's complaint
On April 15, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the extension of the arrest of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the Musavat party and the National Council of Democratic Forces, for another two months. According to lawyer Agil Layidj, the defense asked to reverse this decision. There are no legal grounds not only for extending the term of Yagublu's arrest, but also for bringing him to criminal responsibility and detention in general, the lawyer said.
"Tofig Yagublu is accused of fraud, while he is a principled fighter against fraud and corruption. The charges against him are absurd. Unfortunately, the court did not satisfy our appeal," the lawyer said.
*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.
12th of April 2024 Ambassador Fakhraddin ISMAYILOV, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, has transmitted to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe the instrument of ratification by Azerbaijan of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention for the prevention of terrorism.
- 15 April 2024, 17:42
The decision of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) to hold a rally is due to the fact that the authorities have not allowed citizens to exercise the right to freedom of assembly for five years, the chairman of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli, said in an interview with the Azerbaijani service of the “Voice of America” commenting on the opposition's decision to hold a rally in Baku on April 21. According to him, the NCDF intends to pay attention to the problem of political prisoners, whose number has reached 289 people. There will also be a demand for electoral reform.
- 15 April 2024, 16:42
On April 15, at a meeting of the legal committee of the Georgian Parliament, a fight broke out between opposition leader Aleko Elisashvili and the leader of the pro-government faction Mamuka Mdinaradze. Elisashvili slammed Mdinaradze, who is presenting the bill "On transparency of foreign influence" to deputies. After that, the meeting was suspended.
- 15 April 2024, 16:18
The PACE spring session opens in Strasbourg on April 15. For the first time, the Azerbaijani delegation will not take part in the session, since at the previous session in January this year, Azerbaijan was deprived of the right to vote in PACE due to gross violations of human rights and freedoms. It is expected that a number of partner countries will come up with a proposal to return the right to vote to Azerbaijan.
