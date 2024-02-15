The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the activist expelled from Germany

On February 15, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the verdict of activist Samir Ashurov, who was arrested after being expelled from Germany.

Earlier, on December 18, 2023, the Baku Serious Crimes Court found him guilty under Articles 126.2. (Intentional infliction of serious harm to health from hooligan motives) and 221.3 (hooliganism committed with a weapon or an object used as a weapon) of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison.

The defense appealed the verdict and asked to acquit Ashurov. However, the Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint, leaving the verdict in force. Now the defense intends to file a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court.

In his last statement, Ashurov stated that he had not committed the crimes charged against him.

* Ashurov participated in anti-government actions and in 2018, after two administrative arrests, emigrated to Germany. There he also participated in actions aimed at drawing attention to the problem of human rights in Azerbaijan.

On March 29, 2022, he was deported by his brother, and 20 days later he was detained by the police in Baku. He was accused of stabbing a certain Elshan Nabiyev. Human rights activists recognized Ashurov as a "political prisoner", believing that the real reason for the persecution was participation in protests against human rights violations.