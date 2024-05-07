The court refused to remove Gubad Ibadoglu's electronic bracelet

On May 7, the Narimanov District Court considered petitions to remove the electronic bracelet from the economist Gubad Ibadoglu. "We asked that the bracelet be removed from Gubad Ibadoglu. This is not necessary. He will have to undergo CT and MRI examinations, and the electronic device creates interference. In addition, Gubad has diabetes mellitus and prolonged wearing of the bracelet can cause tissue necrosis due to impaired blood circulation," said his brother Ghalib Bayramov.

According to him, the court did not grant the petition. An appeal will be filed against this decision.

*On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognized as a political prisoner. On April 22, 2024, the court granted the defense's request to transfer Ibadoglu to house arrest.

However, on May 4, police officers put on an electronic bracelet for remote monitoring of him.