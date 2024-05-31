The court refused to transfer Tofig Yagublu to house arrest

On May 31, the Narimanov District Court of Baku dismissed the defense's request to transfer to house arrest Tofig Yagublu, a member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” party, Nigar Hazi, Yagublu’s daughter told Turan. An appeal will be filed against the court's decision, she said. "My father said in court that the accusation was false and was an order from the political authorities. He said that he was being persecuted for criticizing the government," N.Hazi said.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production.

Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.