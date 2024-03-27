The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus has reached 140 people

Niyameddin Ahmedov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, stopped his hunger strike in prison number 12 on the 16th day. He informed his father Arif Ahmedov about this at a meeting in the prison. Niyameddin decided to end his hunger strike at the request of his parents, lawyers and party colleagues. Some of his demands were satisfied and he was given the opportunity to meet with his family, Turan was told by the PPFA.