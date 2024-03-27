    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus has reached 140 people
The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus has reached 140 people

The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus has reached 140 people

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus has reached 140 people

The number of victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow has reached 140 people, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on March 27. According to him,  the health of four more victims remains extremely serious. The total number of wounded is 1,812 people. The health of 19 patients, including three children is serious, the health of 34  is moderate.

 

Leave a review

Politics

Кто стоит за терактом в «Крокус сити», и каковы его последствия для России? - беседа с политологом Аркадием Дубновым в "Çətin sual"


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line