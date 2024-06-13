The ECHR has recognized the illegal blocking of 4 websites in Azerbaijan
The ECHR has recognized the illegal blocking of 4 websites in Azerbaijan
Today, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced the decision in the case of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and others against Azerbaijan. Applications were submitted in connection with the blocking of 4 websites in Azerbaijan - azadliq.org , anaxeber.az , az24saat.org and xural.com , according to the legal information website aihmaz.org . The applicants, in particular, were Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty" (azadliq.org ), Azer Talibov (founder and editor-in-chief of the website (anaxeber.az ), Vugar Alekperov (founder of the site az24saat.org ) and Avaz Zeynalli (founder of the site xural.com ).
Access to these sites in Azerbaijan was blocked in 2017-2018 in accordance with the amendments to the law "On Information, Informatization and Information Protection" and the Code of Administrative Misconduct. Local courts justified these decisions and changes in legislation.
The applicants also pointed out that blocking not specific materials, but websites completely became an extremely serious measure. In their opinion, the real reason for the block was not to prevent any illegal content, but to suppress criticism of the government.
The applicants raised issues of violation of articles 6 (right to a fair trial), 10 (freedom of expression), 13 (Right to an effective remedy) and 18 (Limits on the use of restrictions on rights) of the European Convention on Human Rights and Freedoms before the ECHR.
The ECHR decided to pay 5 thousand euros to each of the applicants as compensation for moral damage. Three applicants (anaxeber.az , az24saat.org and xural.com ) another 1,000 euros will be paid for court costs.
Politics
-
- 13 June 2024, 22:13
On 13 June at 19:50 Armenian Armed Forces units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov village of Babek district of Nakhchivan.
-
- 13 June 2024, 17:13
The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan held the last tenth seminar on June 13 as part of the campaign: "Get the right skills." ("Doğru bacarıqlar qazan"). The aim of the project is to increase the attention of young people to the professions in demand in the labor market in the future. The seminar was attended by motivators who distinguished themselves by their knowledge in the field of "green energy" - student Emin Khalifayev and roboticist Mahmoud Valili.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:22
On June 13, the Council of the European Union decided to help the Armed Forces of Moldova in order to modernize its air defense, the press release of the EU Council. Assistance in the amount of 9 million euros will be used to finance short-range air defense systems. Earlier, in April, the EU Council allocated 41 million euros to Moldova for the modernization of the Moldovan Armed Forces in the field of air surveillance and electronic warfare.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:05
On June 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku granted the request of the investigative body to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the founder of the site “Meclis.info ” Imran Aliyev for another 2 months and 7 days, his family said. The defense intends to appeal against this decision.
Leave a review