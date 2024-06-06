The ECHR recognized the violation of the rights of the convicted for the murder of the son of the chief executive

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied the complaint of the prisoner of the Gobustan prison of Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, the legal information website reports. Aliyev was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Aslan Aslanov, the son of the then head of the Shamkir region in 2003. The murder was committed in revenge for the honor of his fiancee Lamia Guliyeva.

Guliyeva was also sentenced as an accomplice to 15.5 years in prison, but was released early in 2015. In 2021, Aliyev's life sentence was commuted to 25 years in prison. He challenged the violation of his rights to a fair trial in the ECHR.

The ECHR recognized the violation of Aliyev's rights, confirming the violation of the principles of an open court and the excessive length of the criminal process. The ECHR awarded Aliyev compensation in the amount of 5,500 euros.

In total, today, the Strasbourg Court, in addition to the Aliyev case, announced 7 decisions on 13 applications from Azerbaijan, obliging the government to pay compensation for 80 thousand euros. In some cases, the parties reached a settlement agreement.