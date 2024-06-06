The ECHR recognized the violation of the rights of the convicted for the murder of the son of the chief executive
The ECHR recognized the violation of the rights of the convicted for the murder of the son of the chief executive
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied the complaint of the prisoner of the Gobustan prison of Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, the legal information website reports. Aliyev was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Aslan Aslanov, the son of the then head of the Shamkir region in 2003. The murder was committed in revenge for the honor of his fiancee Lamia Guliyeva.
Guliyeva was also sentenced as an accomplice to 15.5 years in prison, but was released early in 2015. In 2021, Aliyev's life sentence was commuted to 25 years in prison. He challenged the violation of his rights to a fair trial in the ECHR.
The ECHR recognized the violation of Aliyev's rights, confirming the violation of the principles of an open court and the excessive length of the criminal process. The ECHR awarded Aliyev compensation in the amount of 5,500 euros.
In total, today, the Strasbourg Court, in addition to the Aliyev case, announced 7 decisions on 13 applications from Azerbaijan, obliging the government to pay compensation for 80 thousand euros. In some cases, the parties reached a settlement agreement.
Politics
-
The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which is included in the Constitution of Armenia, contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
-
Prison overcrowding remains an acute problem for many European prison systems, according to the Council of Europe's Annual Report on Prisons (SPACE I) for 2023. According to the Council of Europe, the number of prisoners per 100 places in Europe increased by 2% in the period from January 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023 (from 91.7 to 93.5 prisoners). Seven prison administrations reported holding more than 105 prisoners per 100 available places, indicating severe overcrowding.
-
- 6 June 2024, 16:06
On Thursday, by order of the head of state, Rashad Ismayilov was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman. By another order, Shahin Abdullayev was recalled from this position.
-
- 6 June 2024, 16:03
Aliya Yagublu, the presenter of the online edition of “Toplum TV,” was interrogated as a witness at the Baku Police Department for several hours on Thursday. Without revealing details, she told reporters that the interrogation concerned the activities of this publication. According to her, the very criminal prosecution of the publication's employees is political in nature, because the journalists of the publication did not commit anything illegal, but on the contrary were very useful to society.
Leave a review