The Erdogan party was defeated in the municipal elections in Türkıye
In the course of the municipal elections in Türkıye, the ruling party of the automatic transmission, led by President Erdogan, was defeated. In most municipalities of the country, representatives of the Opposition Party of CHP, the Republican -People's Party, won.
Municipal elections were held in all 81 provinces of Türkıye. In the absolutely majority of which supporters of democratic forces won.
According to local observers, this means a serious weakening of the positions of the Erdogan party and the strengthening of the role of the Republican-People's Party. Apparently, the sunset of the power of Erdogan himself is also not far off. In this, the economic situation in the country that is constantly deteriorating is playing a key role. This may cause extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections.
The United States is 'concerned' with the destabilizing actions of Russia all around the region, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during Monday briefing when asked about the latest reports linking Russian intelligence to mysterious so-called "Havana Syndrome" symptoms experienced by U.S. diplomats abroad, including in Tbilisi.
- 2 April 2024, 11:00
The United States on Monday condemned the latest extension of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention after a court in Kazan ordered her to remain in custody until June, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district.
The United States believes that the only way to ensure a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the negotiating table, the State Department said on Monday, adding that it will continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Акпер
2024-04-01
Эрдоган нанес огромный вред Турции пытаясь утвердить свою единоличную власть по образцу своих российского и азербайджанского дружков президеннтов. Ради сохраненения своей власти он испортил отношения с США и Евросоюзом. Он использовал Ислам как политическмй инструмент сохранения своей власти, что является харамом. Он отбросил Турцию на годы назад в развитии. Экономика в полном упадке. Чем быстрее его выкинут тем лучше будет для Турции