The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Erdogan party was defeated in the municipal elections in Türkıye

In the course of the municipal elections in Türkıye, the ruling party of the automatic transmission, led by President Erdogan, was defeated. In most municipalities of the country, representatives of the Opposition Party of CHP, the Republican -People's Party, won.

Municipal elections were held in all 81 provinces of Türkıye. In the absolutely majority of which supporters of democratic forces won.

According to local observers, this means a serious weakening of the positions of the Erdogan party and the strengthening of the role of the Republican-People's Party. Apparently, the sunset of the power of Erdogan himself is also not far off. In this, the economic situation in the country that is constantly deteriorating is playing a key role. This may cause extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections.
 

  • Акпер

    2024-04-01

    Эрдоган нанес огромный вред Турции пытаясь утвердить свою единоличную власть по образцу своих российского и азербайджанского дружков президеннтов. Ради сохраненения своей власти он испортил отношения с США и Евросоюзом. Он использовал Ислам как политическмй инструмент сохранения своей власти, что является харамом. Он отбросил Турцию на годы назад в развитии. Экономика в полном упадке. Чем быстрее его выкинут тем лучше будет для Турции

