On December 18, a number of pro-government media outlets reported the arrest of former diplomat Ramiz Valiyev, who had held key positions in several Azerbaijani embassies abroad. "It has been revealed that Ramiz Valiyev, who worked in senior positions at Azerbaijan's embassies in foreign countries, is suspected of abusing his authority, according to the investigative body of the State Security Service," the article states. Valiyev is further accused of anti-government activities and cooperation with foreign entities.

"Valiyev and his associates were part of an organization that aimed to become a state within a state. This organization is conditionally called 'Children of the Metro Ulduz.' An internet resource with robust security systems was created and handed over to him. Information sabotage activities against the state were carried out. Valiyev's activities were guided by curators - Niyaz and Togrul," the article continues.

It is also claimed that Valiyev's group received compromising documents from their curators in Baku and passed them on to the foreign ministries of the countries visited by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, President's Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev, and Presidential Special Representative Elchin Amirbekov.

Valiyev's group allegedly also provided information to opposition resources of political émigrés in Europe, such as Azad söz and Azərbaycan saatı, about the activities of the country's State Security Service, attempting to discredit this structure.

The article further hints at a collaboration between Valiyev's team and certain oligarchs in Baku and the transfer of funds from foreign intelligence services into Azerbaijan. The piece also contains threats aimed at the "hidden" members of Valiyev's group, who are still allegedly hiding in Azerbaijan's embassies abroad.

"Recent successful operations also show that anti-national elements both inside and outside the country have been exposed and will be held accountable before the law. It is not too late for these individuals to repent and avoid responsibility," the article concludes. It is important to note that the article does not provide specific data or facts to support the alleged "crimes." It is also unclear when and on what charges Ramiz Valiyev was arrested.

In essence, this material appears to be a classic example of a special leak from government agencies. The article violates the presumption of innocence and the secrecy of the investigation. The principles of journalistic ethics are not adhered to in this case.

It should also be noted that the State Security Service has not made any official statements on the matter.