The French Lyceum in Baku to be closed
The French Lyceum in Baku to be closed
The Baku French Lyceum ceases its activities. This information was confirmed to the Turan agency at the educational institution. When asked who made this decision, the lyceum answered “the founders,” without specifying who they were.
Most likely, the reason for the closure is the worsening of Azerbaijani-French relations.
Recall that the lyceum was opened in 2013 with great fanfare in the most expensive city quarter, “White City”. The decision to create it was made at the level of the leaders of the two countries.
The Lyceum's management committee includes: the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, SOCAR, the French Embassy and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
It is not yet clear what will happen to the lyceum students.
Politics
-
- 20 April 2024, 10:07
«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:22
On April 19, at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, an indictment was announced in the case of activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elnur Hasanov.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:20
Imran Aliyev, manager of the meclis.info site has been brought to criminal responsibility in the case of “Abzas Media.” He was charged under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons) the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
-
- 19 April 2024, 17:56
The State Security Service and other state agencies of Azerbaijan do not comment on Armenian media reports that the former "state minister" of Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan began a hunger strike in custody in Baku. This information was disseminated by Armenian sources without specifying the source. Allegedly, Vardanyan demands the release of all other leaders of the Karabakh separatists who are in jail.
Leave a review