The French Lyceum in Baku to be closed

The French Lyceum in Baku to be closed

The French Lyceum in Baku to be closed

The Baku French Lyceum ceases its activities. This information was confirmed to the Turan agency at the educational institution. When asked who made this decision, the lyceum answered “the founders,” without specifying who they were.

Most likely, the reason for the closure is the worsening of Azerbaijani-French relations.

Recall that the lyceum was opened in 2013 with great fanfare in the most expensive city quarter, “White City”. The decision to create it was made at the level of the leaders of the two countries.

The Lyceum's management committee includes: the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, SOCAR, the French Embassy and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the lyceum students.