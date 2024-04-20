The head of the European Council, the Foreign Ministries of Türkıye and Germany congratulate Baku and Yerevan, but Moscow and Tehran are silent

Following the United States and the UN, yesterday's agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was welcomed today by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Foreign Ministries of Türkıye and Germany.

However, the closest neighbors — Moscow and Tehran do not seem to be happy with the peaceful progress of the process and are stubbornly silent.

Charles Michel said in hıs statement: “Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries.

Border delimitation based on the unambiguous recognition of the territorial integrity of each country has been a key element also of discussions in Brussels and will serve as an essential step towards normalisation and the peaceful opening of the entire region”.

In a statement, of the German Foreign Ministry said that “the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration removes an important obstacle to a peace agreement. Germany stands ready to provide all possible support on the path to lasting peace.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also welcomes the agreements reached on April 19 by the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border delimitation.

“We gladly welcome the agreement reached on the return to Azerbaijan of four villages occupied for 30 years and the continuation of delimitation work.

This positive development, achieved through direct negotiations, is an important step towards signing a final peace agreement.”

Russia is clearly not happy that the issue is being resolved without Moscow, and Iran suddenly realized that the opening of the Zangezur corridor ıs the next step, and its role as a transit country for communication between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan region would be greatly weakened.