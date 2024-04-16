The head of the State Advertising Agency has been appointed
By order of the Head of state, Farhad Adygezalov was appointed Chairman of the Board of the State Advertising Agency of Azerbaijan, a message on the website of the President of the country. Previously, Adygezalov worked in the banking system, the Ministry of Finance system, and the National Deposit Center. In 2021, he was appointed head of the “Azersygorta” insurance company.
Politics
- 17 April 2024, 00:46
“France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations in connection with the continuation of unilateral actions on the part of Azerbaijan in recent months, damaging relations between our two countries.” This is stated in a message from the French Foreign Ministry on April 16.
- 16 April 2024, 17:40
Three journalists were summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters for questioning. Inara Humbatova was summoned on April 16, Shams Hajiyeva and Mina Aliyarli were summoned on the April 17th.
The Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service have not responded to the appeal of the lawyers of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV,” about his hospitalization. According to his brother Nasimi Mammadli, a second ultrasound examination was performed on April 12.
- 16 April 2024, 16:03
BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project, announced the start of oil production from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform as part of the development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
