The head of the State Advertising Agency has been appointed

The news agency Turan
By order of the Head of state, Farhad Adygezalov was appointed Chairman of the Board of the State Advertising Agency of Azerbaijan, a message on the website of the President of the country. Previously, Adygezalov worked in the banking system, the Ministry of Finance system, and the National Deposit Center. In 2021, he was appointed head of the “Azersygorta” insurance company.

Politics

