The health of Afghan Sadygov, Who is Hunger Striking in a Georgian Pre-Trial Detention Center, Has Deteriorated

Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.

“Today, a lawyer Rusudan Mchedlishvili visited Afghan in the detention center. He looked very weak. The lawyer emphasized the need for urgent hospitalization for Afghan,” journalist Sevinj Sadygova, Afghan’s wife told Turan.

On October 1, during her telephone conversation with her husband, Afghan reported feeling very weak and stated that he was not receiving any medical assistance. “They only measure his blood pressure twice a day,” Sadygova said.

In turn, lawyer Mchedlishvili told Turan that she met with Sadygov in the detention center on October 2. “Afghan Sadygov has been on a hunger strike since September 21. Today, I saw that his health has worsened and he cannot walk normally. His concentration is impaired, and he has lost significant weight,” the lawyer noted.

According to her, the defense will request Sadygov's transfer to a medical center within the penitentiary system. “I hope this will be done, as Afghan Sadygov's condition is not good, and he needs medical supervision and assistance,” the lawyer emphasized. Additionally, the defense will appeal the decision denying Sadygov political asylum in Georgia.

*Afghan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In mid-July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, being informed that he could only fly to Azerbaijan. In August, he was detained on an extradition request from Azerbaijan, where he is accused of extortion.

Sadygov denies the charges. He has been convicted twice in Azerbaijan, with human rights organizations recognizing him as a political prisoner both times. He has been on a hunger strike since September 21 in protest against his arrest and the refusal of asylum.