The  health of the arrested head of “Kanal-13” has worsened

Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.

Orujev was detained on November 27, 2023 and charged with illegal construction, and the court arrested him for three months. However, on December 19, he was charged under the new Article of the Criminal Code 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons.) Orujev faces up to 8 years in prison. On March 19, the court extended his arrest for another 2 months.

Aziz Orujev was sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship. In 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the punishment and overturned the charge.