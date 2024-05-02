The health of the arrested head of “Kanal-13” has worsened
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
Orujev was detained on November 27, 2023 and charged with illegal construction, and the court arrested him for three months. However, on December 19, he was charged under the new Article of the Criminal Code 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons.) Orujev faces up to 8 years in prison. On March 19, the court extended his arrest for another 2 months.
Aziz Orujev was sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship. In 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the punishment and overturned the charge.
Politics
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Easter holiday. "On the occasion of Easter, a symbol of rebirth, novelty, mercy and kindness, I wish each of you health, happiness and well-being to your families," the message of Ilham Aliyev to the Orthodox Christians of Azerbaijan.
