The Kremlin responds cautiously to Musabekov

The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.

"An investigation into this aviation incident is underway, and until the conclusions are made based on the results of the investigation, we do not consider ourselves entitled to make any assessments. And we will not do so," TASS quoted Peskov.

When asked whether the Kremlin had seen the demand by Azerbaijani parliamentarian Rasim Musabekov for an apology for the air disaster, claiming that Russian air defense forces shot down the plane, Peskov stated that "of course, we have seen it." "I have nothing to add to what I already said," Peskov concluded.