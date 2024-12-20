  • contact.az Contact
The Minister of Defense received the Turkish delegation

The news agency Turan

On December 20th, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation from the Turkish Ground Forces Command, led by Tuncay Altug, who was visiting Baku.

The parties discussed issues related to the exchange of experience, joint exercises, and mutual visits aimed at expanding military cooperation between the two countries, as well as covered regional security issues, the Ministry of Defense's press service reported.

Politics

