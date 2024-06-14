The Ministry of Defense discussed issues of Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation

On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese Army Yao Gin. Hasanov informed the Chinese delegation about the operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Yao Ging stressed the importance of regular exchanges of experience between the armies of the two countries and invited the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan to the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in September.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres were also discussed.