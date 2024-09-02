The "Musavat" party does not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament and is demanding new elections.
The Central Election Headquarters of the "Musavat" party has released an initial report on the results of the snap elections. According to the document, the elections were conducted in an environment lacking democratic conditions for free and fair political competition, equal opportunities for all political forces, and were marked by restrictions on freedom of speech, media, expression, and assembly. There was also pressure and repression against journalists, political activists, and critics of the government on social media.
According to "Musavat" representatives and independent observers, voter turnout was extremely low. At some polling stations, there were no voters for hours. The voting was accompanied by widespread violations, including multiple voting by the same individuals and groups, ballot stuffing, and pressure on observers. These violations were documented, and videos of these incidents were circulated online.
The continuity of the electoral process was disrupted at most polling stations where "Musavat" candidates were present—immediately after voting, there was no counting of votes.
The preliminary results of the elections were announced based on data dictated from above. In light of the above, "Musavat" declares that the snap elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1 were "neither free nor fair." The party states that the elections did not meet international standards and Azerbaijan's commitments to the international organizations it participates in.
"Musavat" does not consider the Milli Majlis, formed based on these non-free, non-fair, and non-democratic elections that do not reflect the will of the people, to be a legitimate legislative body. The party demands the annulment of the elections, the implementation of reforms, including electoral reforms, to build a rule-of-law state and a democratic society, and the holding of new parliamentary elections.
2 September 2024 14:12
Politics
2 September 2024, 21:02
Vafa Naghi shared details of the elections in the Neftchala district with Turan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported the recovery of 84 votes cast by voters in the 70th Neftchala constituency in favor of Vafa Naghi, which had previously been incorrectly recorded for another candidate, and added these votes back in favor of Vafa Naghi.
2 September 2024, 17:26
President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to the Kalbajar region.
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
