The operation of the security forces is taking place in the Executive power of Ganja
Today, the operation of law enforcement agencies in connection with the facts of corruption began in the Executive Power of the city of Ganja, a number of unofficial sources reported. In the afternoon, the Prosecutor General's Office called on the media to publish verified information. At the same time, the report of the operation in Ganja has not been refuted.
According to unofficial data, the security forces detained at least two high-ranking officials from the Executive Power in the second most significant city in the country.
Politics
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
- 5 March 2024, 15:51
Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.
- 5 March 2024, 14:11
Today in the United States, the “super Tuesday” is an important stage of the upcoming presidential elections in November. On March 5, the Republican and Democratic parties are holding primaries in 16 states, including California, Texas and Virginia. The results of the preliminary voting in these states are important for the selection of candidates at the congresses of these parties.
