The operation of the security forces is taking place in the Executive power of Ganja

Today, the operation of law enforcement agencies in connection with the facts of corruption began in the Executive Power of the city of Ganja, a number of unofficial sources reported. In the afternoon, the Prosecutor General's Office called on the media to publish verified information. At the same time, the report of the operation in Ganja has not been refuted.

According to unofficial data, the security forces detained at least two high-ranking officials from the Executive Power in the second most significant city in the country.