The opposition has set a new date for the rally on May 19

The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.

The NCDF condemned these decisions of the authorities and regarded them as a "complete ban on freedom of assembly" in the country.