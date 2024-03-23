The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City hall
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert and numerous victims.
"We are deeply shocked by the terrible terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall. I strongly condemn this terrorist attack and express, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own , İ express deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims," the message reads.
