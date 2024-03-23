    • flag_AZ
Last update

(5 hours ago)
  The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City hall
The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City hall
The news agency Turan
The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City hall

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert and numerous victims. 

"We are deeply shocked by the terrible terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall. I strongly condemn this terrorist attack and express, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own , İ express deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims," the message reads.

    2024-03-23

    «Евросоюз в шоке и ужасе от сообщений о теракте в Москве». В ЕС осудили теракт в «Крокус Сити Холле» «До войны Газа была самой большой тюрьмой под открытым небом. Сегодня это самое большое кладбище под открытым небом. Это кладбище для десятков тысяч людей, но это также кладбище для многих важнейших принципов международного гуманитарного права»

