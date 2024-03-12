The President of Kazakhstan arrived in Shusha
The President of Kazakhstan arrived in Shusha
On March 12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev, accompanied by Ilham Aliyev, arrived in the city of Shusha. The head of Kazakhstan was familiarized with the sights of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, he was told about plans to rebuild the city after liberation from the Armenian occupation in 2020.
Politics
-
- 13 March 2024, 13:33
On 12 March, the Khatai district court of Baku considered a petition to change the preventive measure against the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan activist Elnur Hasanov and transfer him to house arrest.
-
- 13 March 2024, 12:14
Two persons in civilian clothes, who introduced themselves as police officers, came to the rented flat of feminist activist Narmin Shahmarzadeh this morning.
-
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will send a new $300 million package of military weapons to Ukraine, the first such weapons tranche it has sent an increasingly desperate Kyiv since last year, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 13 March 2024, 10:46
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to the White House to mark the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review