The President of Kazakhstan arrived in Shusha

On March 12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev, accompanied by Ilham Aliyev, arrived in the city of Shusha. The head of Kazakhstan was familiarized with the sights of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, he was told about plans to rebuild the city after liberation from the Armenian occupation in 2020.

Politics

News Line