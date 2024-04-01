The problem of Turan agency's access to high-quality Internet has been solved
Problem of Turan News Agency's access to quality internet solved
Since 27 March, the state provider "Bakinternet" has restored stable Internet traffic for Turan News Agency. The problem with traffic arose in early February and was not solved for a long time, despite regular appeals of Turan.
On 19 March the agency was forced to appeal to Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan for help.
Today, the Turan Agency expressed its gratitude to the Minister due to the elimination of the problem:
Dear Mr Rashad Nabiyev,
On 19 March I addressed you about significant disruptions in Internet connection. I am pleased to inform you that on 27 March "Aztelecom" LLC and "Bakinternet" provider successfully eliminated the problem and restored stable traffic. I would like to express my gratitude for attention to the issue.
However, I feel obliged to draw attention to the ongoing concerns. As a matter of principle, I should not have to resort to your intervention. The responsibility for dealing with such issues lies with the organisations and individuals directly accountable to consumers and operating within the service agreements and regulatory framework. Turan Agency's situation is indicative of a systemic problem that requires closer scrutiny and proactive measures to prevent its recurrence.
I believe that your leadership will lead us to a future in which such inconveniences will be minimised and all citizens will be able to enjoy reliable and uninterrupted access to the Internet. I wish you every success in your endeavours.
Sincerely, Mehman Aliyev, Director
Leave a review
Politics
-
The United States is 'concerned' with the destabilizing actions of Russia all around the region, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during Monday briefing when asked about the latest reports linking Russian intelligence to mysterious so-called "Havana Syndrome" symptoms experienced by U.S. diplomats abroad, including in Tbilisi.
-
- 2 April 2024, 11:00
The United States on Monday condemned the latest extension of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention after a court in Kazan ordered her to remain in custody until June, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district.
-
The United States believes that the only way to ensure a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the negotiating table, the State Department said on Monday, adding that it will continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-04-01
Возьмем в пример Германию в Швецию Голландию Бельгию Швейцарию итд я не могу представить что такое возможно в этих странах чтоб информационное агенство жаловолось из за интернета в министерство это показывает насколько мы отстали от мира...Надо создать отдельное министерство связи космоса цифрового it развития от транспорта это совсем разные направления где транспорт где связь...