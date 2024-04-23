The process of demarcation of borders should increase the confidence of the parties to each other - Pashinyan
Armenia is not going to fight for Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with British journalists. "I want to say that Armenia is not going to fight for Karabakh. We have no ambitions beyond internationally recognized borders and hope that Armenia's territorial integrity will be restored during the demarcation process," he said.
Pashinyan expressed hope that the agreements already reached will increase faith in peace in Armenia and Azerbaijan, although there is deep distrust now. As for the purchase of weapons, Pashinyan said that Yerevan buys exclusively defensive weapons and the country's defense spending is significantly less than that of Azerbaijan.
"We buy exclusively defensive weapons. At the same time, our defense spending is only 15-20 percent of the amount that Azerbaijan spends. We have proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce arms control, a mirror withdrawal of troops and a non-aggression pact. Our proposals remain in force and could stabilize the situation, especially given that we rely on the Almaty Declaration as the basis of our relations," he said.
The Prime Minister also said that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) cannot be relied upon.
"If we rely on an organization that is not worth relying on, then not only we, but others cannot rely on it. The Armenian society asks us why you continue to be a member of the CSTO. And to be honest, I don't have an answer to this question," Pashinyan said.
- 23 April 2024, 18:06
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on hunger strike for the sixth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. Today the head of the operational regime department of the Penitentiary Service, Fikret Gafarov, appeared in the pre-trial detention center, who listened to Hasanov, Turan was told in the PPFA. He promised to consider his demands and make decisions on them.
- 23 April 2024, 18:04
On Wednesday, April 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku will consider the petition for the transfer of the founder of “Toplum TV”, Alesker Mammadli, Turan was informed by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, the lawyers filed a petition in connection with the deterioration of Mammadli's health.
- 23 April 2024, 16:55
In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.
- 23 April 2024, 16:34
The press service of the Armenian government reported on April 23 that after geodetic measurements, the first border post was installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after clarifying the coordinates. The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.
