The process of demarcation of borders should increase the confidence of the parties to each other - Pashinyan

Armenia is not going to fight for Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with British journalists. "I want to say that Armenia is not going to fight for Karabakh. We have no ambitions beyond internationally recognized borders and hope that Armenia's territorial integrity will be restored during the demarcation process," he said.

Pashinyan expressed hope that the agreements already reached will increase faith in peace in Armenia and Azerbaijan, although there is deep distrust now. As for the purchase of weapons, Pashinyan said that Yerevan buys exclusively defensive weapons and the country's defense spending is significantly less than that of Azerbaijan.

"We buy exclusively defensive weapons. At the same time, our defense spending is only 15-20 percent of the amount that Azerbaijan spends. We have proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce arms control, a mirror withdrawal of troops and a non-aggression pact. Our proposals remain in force and could stabilize the situation, especially given that we rely on the Almaty Declaration as the basis of our relations," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) cannot be relied upon.

"If we rely on an organization that is not worth relying on, then not only we, but others cannot rely on it. The Armenian society asks us why you continue to be a member of the CSTO. And to be honest, I don't have an answer to this question," Pashinyan said.