The prosecutor proposed to sentence Nazim Beydemirli to 9 years in prison
At the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, during the trial of businessman and former member of the Milli Majlis Nazim Beydemirli, on September 16, the state prosecutor proposed to end the trial.
However, despite Beydemirli's objection, the judge sided with the prosecutor.
The state prosecutor proposed to sentence Beydemirli to 9 years in prison.
Beydemirli said that he was refusing to defend himself and that the case was not about his lawyer, Agil Layice.
"I simply refuse any defense," the accused said.
However, the judge pointed out to him that, according to the law, the accused cannot be left without defense.
The next court hearing is scheduled for September 30.
*N. Beydemirli was detained on July 4, 2023 by the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Interior Ministry on charges of violating Article 182.2.4 (Extortion by threats to seize property) of the Criminal Code.
The next day, the court arrested him for 4 months. Beydemirli rejected the accusation as saying that it was fabricated. According to him, the real reason for the arrest is his support for the protests of the residents of the village of Seyudlu in the Gedabey region against environmental pollution.
On September 1, another charge was brought against Beydemirli – violation of Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code.
According to the lawyer, this accusation is based on the fact that Beydemirli allegedly extorted money from someone in 1996 in the city of Lipetsk of the Russian Federation.
Human rights activists recognized Beydemirli as a political prisoner.
16 September 2024 20:27
16 September 2024, 20:27
