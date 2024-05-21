The rise in the price of a Schengen visa will not affect Azerbaijani citizens

The Schengen visa will rise in price by 12 percent from June 11. The fee will be 90 euros for adults and 45 euros for children aged 6 to 12 years, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said. However, the increase will not affect Azerbaijan. "The duty for countries with which there are agreements on a simplified visa regime will not change, that is, it will remain at the amount of 35 euros," the answer of the EU representative office in Azerbaijan to the request of Turan news agency.

It should be noted that the EU applies a simplified visa regime to Azerbaijani citizens and the fee is 35 euros. At the same time, pensioners, as well as persons visiting EU countries for scientific, educational, and journalistic activities, are exempt from the fee.