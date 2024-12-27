The Special Quarantine Regime in Azerbaijan is Extended
The Special Quarantine Regime in Azerbaijan is Extended
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
It is worth reminding that the quarantine regime was introduced in Azerbaijan in the spring of 2020 and has since been extended every three months. In practice, this means only one thing – the closure of all land borders of the country for people, including both citizens and foreigners. The only exception for movement is via air travel. This has led to numerous complaints and created significant problems for ordinary citizens.
