The State Security Service detained an Azerbaijani citizen who planned terrorist attacks in the country

The State Security Service detained Azerbaijani citizen Askerov Bahruz Alimamed oglu, born in 1988, who lived in Murmansk (Russia). He is suspected of planning a terrorist attack. Askerov attracted people living in different regions of Azerbaijan to secretly cooperate in an attempt on the head of the Executive Power of the Lankaran region, the message of the State Security Service.

During the interrogation, Askerov said that it should have been "revenge" for Yunis Safarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination attempt on the head of Ganja in 2018. The purpose of other terrorist attacks was to disrupt public safety, panic and influence decisions made by government agencies and international organizations. Askerov also instructed his accomplices to organize an assassination attempt on a US citizen who teaches English in Lankaran. In addition, Askerov was going to organize military training for young people on the territory of a foreign state.

Askerov was brought under Articles 28, 214.2.1 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, he was arrested. A set of operational and investigative measures are being carried out to investigate all the circumstances of this case.