The State Security Service detained an Azerbaijani citizen who planned terrorist attacks in the country
The State Security Service detained Azerbaijani citizen Askerov Bahruz Alimamed oglu, born in 1988, who lived in Murmansk (Russia). He is suspected of planning a terrorist attack. Askerov attracted people living in different regions of Azerbaijan to secretly cooperate in an attempt on the head of the Executive Power of the Lankaran region, the message of the State Security Service.
During the interrogation, Askerov said that it should have been "revenge" for Yunis Safarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination attempt on the head of Ganja in 2018. The purpose of other terrorist attacks was to disrupt public safety, panic and influence decisions made by government agencies and international organizations. Askerov also instructed his accomplices to organize an assassination attempt on a US citizen who teaches English in Lankaran. In addition, Askerov was going to organize military training for young people on the territory of a foreign state.
Askerov was brought under Articles 28, 214.2.1 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, he was arrested. A set of operational and investigative measures are being carried out to investigate all the circumstances of this case.
“The increasing repression faced by journalists and civil society members in Azerbaijan is reason for deep concern”, said today the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, referring to the arrests, detentions and judicial harassment that are stifling freedom of expression in the country.
- 25 March 2024, 15:05
Since March 23, residents of Baku and guests of the capital have been carrying flowers to the Russian Embassy. More than a hundred people have already taken part in an impromptu commemoration ceremony for the victims of the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. The flow of visitors has not stopped for the second day. Among those who lay flowers are not only Russian citizens, but also the indigenous residents of Baku. Earlier, the Azerbaijani leadership expressed its condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow, which led to numerous civilian casualties.
- 25 March 2024, 14:11
On March 24, police officers discovered another cache of weapons in Khankendi. According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, 7 machine guns, 21 grenades, 25 magazines for weapons, 770 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found.
The founder of “Toplum TV,” Alesker Mammadli, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center, appealed to the European Court of Human Rights against the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Khatai Court to imprison Mammadli for a period of four months. Mammadli demands to replace the measure of restraint with house arrest, since detention does not allow him to complete the examination recommended by doctors in order to determine the danger of tumors found in him, Alesker Mammadli's brother, politician Nasimi Mammadli told Turan. The complaint to the ECHR was filed in accordance with Article 39, which provides for urgent consideration in connection with the serious illness of the accused.
