The trial of treason begins in Ganja
Pro-government media reports on the arrest of a certain Valida Yusifova on charges of treason - Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the same sources, the investigation of the case has been completed and sent to the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes. The preparatory court session is scheduled for April 15. Other details are not disclosed, including the identity of the arrested person and in whose favor the espionage was carried out. The State Security Service could not be reached for comment.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
