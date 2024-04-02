The trial of treason begins in Ganja

Pro-government media reports on the arrest of a certain Valida Yusifova on charges of treason - Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the same sources, the investigation of the case has been completed and sent to the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes. The preparatory court session is scheduled for April 15. Other details are not disclosed, including the identity of the arrested person and in whose favor the espionage was carried out. The State Security Service could not be reached for comment.