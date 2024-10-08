The U.S. is trying to disrupt COP29, and USAID has bad intentions – Samad Seyidov

At the meeting of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 8, a draft resolution was discussed regarding the election of heads of working groups of the Milli Majlis on interparliamentary relations. During the meeting, deputies once again criticized the U.S. At the same time, a working group on interparliamentary relations with America was elected, headed by Samad Seyidov. He stated that relations with the U.S. should be reevaluated, including in the defense sector.

"We need to reassess USAID’s assistance, which provokes tensions in the region. They have different intentions. I believe our letter will be analyzed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and appropriate decisions will be made," he said. He further mentioned that although the U.S. supported holding COP29 in Azerbaijan, they "are trying to disrupt this event through the State Department." This raises doubts about the sincerity of the U.S.

Deputy Siyavush Novruzov stated that over the past 50 years, the U.S. has been directly or indirectly involved in wars around the world, while Deputy Vugar Iskenderov said that the country does not need USAID.

Vice-Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafet Asgarov stated that the unilateral and biased views of the U.S. regarding Azerbaijan are completely unacceptable. According to him, the U.S. is once again demonstrating double standards, taking a "false and hypocritical position." "The claims of U.S. officials against Azerbaijan are nothing more than encouragement for separatism and revanchist forces within Armenia," he noted.

Later in the meeting, the heads of working groups on interparliamentary relations with 101 countries were elected. At the same time, the working group on interparliamentary relations with France was dissolved. Instead, a group on interparliamentary relations with Afghanistan was created, headed by deputy Musa Gasymly.