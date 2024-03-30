The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for the release of Gubad Ibadoglu

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for the release of Gubad Ibadoglu

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for the release of Gubad Ibadoglu

Gubad Ibadoglu's condition remains appalling and his release must be secured. Ben Cardin, head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote about this on his account on Platform “X.” “The conditions in the place of detention are terrible," Dr. Ibadoglu wrote to his family from his cell. "Urgent measures are needed to save my life in prison."

"The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin, supports the international community and continues to call on President Aliyev to release Gubad Ibadoglu."