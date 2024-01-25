There is no Islamophobia and racism in the PACE decision – Stefan Shennach
The deprivation of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE is not a manifestation of Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia. The reason is that Azerbaijan ignores PACE. the former rapporteur on Azerbaijan of the PACE Monitoring Committee, Austrian MP Stefan Schennach stated in an interview with Turan.
"Azerbaijan did not invite the PACE delegation to observe the presidential elections, did not fulfill its obligations to PACE and ignored the appeals of Strasbourg," Schennach said, commenting on PACE's decision not to suspend the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation until January 2025.
According to Schennach, the PACE rapporteur on migration was denied access to the Lachin corridor 2 times, and the co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan were not allowed to meet with political prisoners. "All this is blatant disrespect for PACE," Schennach said. At the same time, steps to fulfill obligations may return the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE ahead of time, he believes.
"We have amended the resolution to the effect that if reforms are implemented, Azerbaijani MPs will be able to return earlier. I think the government should take advantage of this," Schennach added. He called on the Azerbaijani deputies "not to get emotional." "This is not the end. I urge Azerbaijani MPs not to get emotional. There is absolutely no racism and Islamophobia in this decision," concluded Schennach.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-01-25
Притензии наших властей к Пасе это абсурд сколько заключенных у нас которые в исламе мусульмане их не мало сколько журналистов блогеров оппозиционеров политзаключенных итд...Дело в том что хоть как то преукрасить свою грязную политику наша власть критикует и Европу и Сша и кого угодно только не себя себя критиковать не будут надо искать внешних внутренних врагов типичное диктаторская авторитарная политика искать врагов и обливать грязью всех...